WATCH: Poilievre says Trudeau creating social programs with no substance

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said the truth is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not spending money on any new social services. “He has a food program that doesn’t feed kids,” said Poilievre in a Tuesday speech in the House of Commons. “It feeds bureaucracies and creates frameworks that kids can’t eat.”.With Trudeau’s housing affordability program, Poilievre accused it of doubling the cost of housing. Under the housing accelerator, he acknowledged no homes have been built. While the Canadian government has touted the carbon tax as fighting climate change, Poilievre said it has not reduced emissions. “So instead of spending billions on programs that cause inflation and do nothing but sound pretty, why won’t he axe the tax on our farmers so that they can feed Canadians this winter?” he said. Poilievre said on December 6 Trudeau “has ensured that your turkey dinner will have a big fat growing carbon tax caked on top of it.” READ MORE: WATCH: Poilievre says Trudeau is the Grinch who stole Christmas“That is not part of the recipe for turkey dinner that Canadians were looking for,” he said. .After manipulation and intimidation by Trudeau, Poilievre said senators gutted Bill C-234, which would have reduced the carbon tax on farmers. Despite him saying he respected the independence of the Senate, he alleged certain senators received intimidating calls from him.