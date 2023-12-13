Agriculture

WATCH: Poilievre says Trudeau creating social programs with no substance

Pierre Poilievre said Justin Trudeau has created a food program that does not feed children.
Pierre Poilievre said Justin Trudeau has created a food program that does not feed children. Courtesy Pierre Poilievre/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Carbon Tax
Money
Pierre Poilievre
Housing
Bureaucracy
Social Services
Recipe
Turkey Dinner
Food Program

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news