WATCH: Poilievre says Trudeau is the Grinch who stole Christmas

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “has ensured that your turkey dinner will have a big fat growing carbon tax caked on top of it.” “That is not part of the recipe for turkey dinner that Canadians were looking for,” said Poilievre in a Wednesday speech at a Conservative caucus meeting..After manipulation and intimidation by Trudeau, Poilievre said senators gutted Bill C-234, which would have reduced the carbon tax on farmers. Despite Trudeau saying he respected the independence of the Senate, Poilievre alleged certain senators received intimidating calls from Trudeau, While Trudeau has insisted the carbon tax is necessary, Poilievre accused him of ruining Christmas for Canadians. He admitted the Conservatives will ruin his Christmas vacation.“We are going to put in thousands of amendments at committe and at the House of Commons forcing all-night, round-the-clock voting to block your $20 billion of inflationary spending and the rest of your economically destructive plans until you agree to our demand to take the tax off farmers, First Nations, and families,” he said. “You will have no rest until the tax is gone.” Poilievre launched a campaign to get Bill C-234 passed on November 13. READ MORE: Conservatives, farmers push for Bill C 234 passage, removing carbon tax on propane, natural gas“One in five skipping meals because they cannot afford the cost of food,” he said. “That is why common sense Conservatives introduced Bill C-234.”