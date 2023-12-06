Agriculture

WATCH: Poilievre says Trudeau is the Grinch who stole Christmas

Pierre Poilievre said Justin Trudeau has ruined Christmas for Canadians.
Pierre Poilievre said Justin Trudeau has ruined Christmas for Canadians. Courtesy CPAC/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Carbon Tax
Conservatives
Pierre Poilievre
Vacation
Christmas
Meals
Cost Of Food
Bill C-234
Turkey Dinner

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news