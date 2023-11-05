WATCH: US YouTube host ranks Alberta as best Canadian province

Canadians find Alberta to be the country’s top province, with 561 votes, according to a survey conducted by US YouTube host World According to Briggs. “I wouldn’t have picked Alberta as number 1, but it got the most votes,” said Briggs in a video. “Alberta is located in Western Canada, and it’s known for having a very strong economy, which includes major sectors in oil and gas, agriculture, and technology.” .The pros for living in Alberta are a strong economy, high standard of living, abundant natural resources and amazing natural scenery. The cons are the heavy reliance on the oil and gas industry, occasional wildfires, rising housing costs in some areas and environmental concerns related to resource extraction. Alberta will outpace all other provinces and territories for real gross domestic product growth this year and buck a broader economic slowdown in the rest of Canada because of higher energy prices and a surging population, according to a September report conducted by RBC. READ MORE: BACK IN THE SADDLE: Alberta expected to lead economic growth despite ‘headwinds’RBC Chief Economist Craig Wright said the Alberta economy is expected to grow by 2.2% in 2023, despite headwinds from higher interest rates that could lead to a mild recession in the rest of Canada. British Columbia and Saskatchewan will not be as lucky, with growth rates of 0.5% and 0.8%. Briggs went on to say Nova Scotia came in second place (514 votes). When it comes to Nova Scotia’s industries, he said it is big in fishing, agriculture, forestry and manufacturing. The pros for Nova Scotia are the beautiful coastline, excellent seafood, strong arts and culture scene, prominent universities and a strong economy. The cons are high taxes, limited job opportunities in certain industries, high poverty and occasional extreme weather events. New Brunswick came in third place (387 votes). Like many provinces, New Brunswick is known for its natural beauty and outdoor recreational opportunities. Some benefits of living in it are friendly people, affordable cost of living, beautiful scenery, diverse wildlife and numerous outdoor recreational opportunities. What sucks about it is limited job opportunities, low wages and plenty of natural disasters such as flooding and ice storms. After New Brunswick was Newfoundland and Labrador (353). This was followed by British Columbia (296), Manitoba (249), and Prince Edward Island (231). Briggs said Ontario finished in last place (189). Ontario is Canada’s most populous province and has large cities such as Toronto and Ottawa. The pros for Ontario are a strong economy, excellent education system, diverse cultural scene, vibrant cities and beautiful natural scenery. The cons are high cost of living, major traffic problems in its cities, high housing costs, and environmental concerns related to pollution and climate change. “Ontario is known for its diverse economy, including strong sectors in manufacturing, finance and technology,” he said. The Canadian provinces were ranked on a survey Briggs did that had 3,200 people respond. No margin of error was assigned to it.