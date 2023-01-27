It appears the City of Edmonton wants to be a 15-minute city for residents.
District Planning is a multi-year project to build a “community of communities — small towns in our big city," where people can meet many of their daily needs within 15 minutes of where they live in Edmonton.
"When I envision an Edmonton for everyone, I picture a city whose form makes the lives of people living in it easier. I picture neighbourhoods designed to reduce energy consumption for all, and I think of vibrant communities with active streets and citizens," City of Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said in his policy campaign.
"Over the past year and a half, some Edmontonians have changed the way they work, and where they work. As this shift becomes more permanent, we know more people will spend more of their time in their own neighbourhoods instead of commuting across the city."
Sohi said he believes he needs to create a city that supports this and provides local amenities important for both business and leisure. The city has listed some maps on its website.
"That is why I support the city’s planning goal of creating 15-minute districts, 'small towns in our big cities,' which will allow all of us to live locally, accessing shopping and amenities within 15 minutes," Sohi said.
According to city documents, the 15-minute city project is preparing to help Edmonton reach 1.25 million people.
"The #Edmonton-based eco-alarmists have gone off the deep end. Nuts. Crazy. Irrational. Bizarre proposal," W. Brett Wilson Tweeted.
According to the campaign policy from the mayor in Edmonton, the 15-minute city is about quality of life which includes shortening commutes to work and amenities, like groceries, recreation, and restaurants.
"Supporting a greater variety of local small businesses serving their own neighbourhoods through community hubs, revitalizing strip malls, and supporting small-scale development. Reducing our environmental footprint by making it easier to drive less," Sohi said in the policy campaign.
But many Alberta residents are alarmed over the 15-minute city "idea."
“It’s alarming to see that the City of Edmonton is actively preparing to implement the concept of 15 min cities. The propaganda rollout about the benefits of this program is on full display on their city website," Carmen Kissel-Verrier told the Western Standard.
Verrier is a published author in the province and said she believes Edmonton's notifications about the program are vague and do not provide a balanced view of this controversial program.
Oxford and Canterbury in England are set to become "dystopian" 15-minute cities. Controversial plans to stop cars travelling between neighbourhoods in Canterbury press ahead despite being branded a "draconian ban on free movement."
"After closely watching residents in Oxford, UK (who are testing this concept now) we are learning that their municipal governments are rapidly moving the goal-posts on the freedom to leave your 15 min city," Verrier said.
"What was first advertised as the freedom to leave your area with your car up to 100 times per year has now changed to lesser amount set-points and without notice to residents. They are often subsequently fined when leaving their zone because they work in another zone."
In Canterbury, it could total 'about £100million to put the 15-minute city plan in place.
"The government certainly is not going to stump up the money and we can't either,' he told Canterbury City Council's cabinet at a meeting, Kent Online reported.
The project would stop drivers from using smaller roads that connect the five neighbourhoods, with the council closing the routes.
Residents would instead be encouraged to use public transport, walk or cycle their journey — or use the permitted routes to drive.
"The plan was modelled on the Belgian city of Ghent, which launched a Circulation Plan in 2017 that divided the city into six areas to cut the number of cars in the city centre," the Daily Mail reported.
Furthermore, there are cement jersey barricades set up at entry and exit points in many Oxford neighbourhoods.
"This leaves those residents wondering if barricade points will be manned with guards in the future who will “check your papers” before being allowed to enter or exit your 15 min city zone," Verrier said.
The benefits of 15 min cities advertised by the City of Edmonton include protected green spaces, access to essential retailers and fostering meaningful connections with your 15 min city residents — all from walking distance of your home.
"This of course sounds lovely and environmentally conscious," Verrier said.
"However, the City of Edmonton is silent on what consequences are to be expected when you must leave your zone — perhaps daily, to access work, health specialists, schools or to visit and care for your loved ones."
The mayor in Edmonton said he believes residents need to work with communities and, at a district level, identify gaps in the multi-use trail network that limit transportation choices.
"This could mean widening sidewalks or multi-use trails that encourage walking, or sustainable infrastructure in communities where they make sense. Addressing gaps and barriers will be essential for encouraging all modes of transportation at a local level," Sohi said in his policy campaign.
Verrier said the City of Edmonton needs more transparency and definition of terms of usage and public opinion intake on this initiative before proceeding.
"Without this discussion, I fear that placing trust in Mayor Sohi to manage such a radical and potentially freedom clipping initiative will end badly for residents stuck in these zones," Verrier said.
"Residents may be left with only a dog park and a grocery store to keep them entertained.”
