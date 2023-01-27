Albertan concerned of the 15-min city idea

According to the campaign policy from the mayor in Edmonton, the 15-minute city is about quality of life which includes shortening commutes to work and amenities, like groceries, recreation, and restaurants.

 Western Standard Photo

It appears the City of Edmonton wants to be a 15-minute city for residents.

District Planning is a multi-year project to build a “community of communities — small towns in our big city," where people can meet many of their daily needs within 15 minutes of where they live in Edmonton.

The Agenda that is 20-30 is now being pushed by British councils and is not for our benefit - quite the opposite.

We need to get involved at the local level quickly

#uk #canterbury #oxford #energy #usa #eu #food #inflation #gold #biometric

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

lianeboeckx
lianeboeckx

Forcing masses of migrants on a city is not something to celebrate. Are we still so naive as to think Sohi & Gondek we’re “elected” when Dominion Tabulators we’re used! 🤦‍♀️Come on people, you need your heads examined . . .

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Lunacy. While it seems to be a fine idea to have everything you need within 15 minutes, the ugly underbelly is that you CANT leave. This is nuts. This is how they control populations. Dystopia is correct! Who would agree to live in such a city? At first they make it sound great, they lure you in, and then you are trapped and you can't leave. Unacceptable! Contact your local municipal governments, your MLA's now to warn them how you feel about being held prisoner in a designated area. Your town will become a prison split into cell blocks. Your credit score will undoubtedly go down if you leave too much, and soon your front door will be bolted....from the outside. Your bank will be shut off. If people accept this, the next generations will be toast.

Report Add Reply
Robadam
Robadam

Quick, stop funding the LRT expansions. Not needed anymore!

Junkies lose out as well

Report Add Reply
Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

It's time to have public floggings of guilty politician scumbags.

Report Add Reply
Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Shohi you little WEF puppet - restrict my God-given right to travel and we all will sue you scumbags.

If the system is too corrupted, it's time to tear the whole thing to pieces and rebuild something that is run by the People, For the People - not you scumbags.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.