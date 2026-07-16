Alberta

'180 DEGREES DIFFERENT:' Smith claims Canada has a new environment for investments

Danielle Smith srving pancakes at the Premier's Pancake Breakfast to kickoff KDays in Edmonton.
Danielle Smith srving pancakes at the Premier's Pancake Breakfast to kickoff KDays in Edmonton. WS: Will Vasseur
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