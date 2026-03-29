Alberta

2025 marked Alberta's worst year yet for roadkill

Over 7,400 roadkill incidents were reported in Alberta in 2025, a almost 13% increase from 2024 and the highest number ever reported
Bull snake strikes are up in Alberta
Bull snake strikes are up in AlbertaHybrid Birder/Blogspot
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta
Parks Canada
roadkill
Alberta drivers
Alberta wildlife watch
Alberta roadkill numbers

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news