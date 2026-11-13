Alberta

338Canada projects Liberals winning 12 seats in Alberta based on current polling

Polling continues to paint a bleak picture for the Conservatives, as new projections show the Liberal projected to win historic seat totals in Alberta
Recent Alberta seat projections from polling aggregator 338Canada
Recent Alberta seat projections from polling aggregator 338CanadaScreengrab from 338canada.com
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Conservative Party Of Canada
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338 Poll
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre
338 Canada
Federal polling
Polls in Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Alberta polls