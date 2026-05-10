A track forward for Alberta's music industry

EDMONTON — Alberta's Minister of Arts, Culture, and Status of Women, Tanya Fir, claims there are over 23,000 music industry jobs in Alberta, ranging from artists to production to venue staff, which contribute about $2.5 billion to Alberta's GDP.Calgary pop star Tate McRae skyrocketed to global stardom in 2025 with numerous Billboard Hot 100 songs and a reported gross $110.8 million over her Miss Possessive Tour, which sold over 1 million tickets.Unfortunately, many artists and industry hopefuls, such as McRae, either by their own choice or under industry pressure, feel the need to leave Alberta to reach their career potential. Fir plans to change that. "It's about making sure that Alberta artists, singers, songwriters, producers, when they start seeing growth and success, feel like they can stay in Alberta, that they don't have to go down south to Nashville or LA or out east to Toronto, that they can grow and develop their career right here in Alberta, and stay in Alberta," said Fir in an interview with the Western Standard. .Her ministry announced the Alberta Music Action Plan on April 29, a first-of-its-kind in Canada, following consultation with industry stakeholders who "live and breathe it every day."The plan focuses on strengthening the sector, enhancing awareness of the options and opportunities available here, broadening access for performers and industry, and building connections with leaders outside Alberta."It's not about investing more money in what is already being successful, but helping it be more successful by having a more coordinated approach that focuses on growth and finding efficiencies and effectiveness," Fir said.That will include developing performance indicators to measure industry growth and assess ways the Alberta government can modernize spending to maximize impact..The music plan's primary action establishes an Alberta Music Commission to oversee the implementation and development of the plan, as the government seeks to replicate the success of creating the Alberta Film Commission in the 1990s."Just like the Film Commissioner's goal is to be a key contact for industry to strengthen that cross-sector coordination and collaboration, that's the same goal with the music commissioners, to do that as well for music organizations, producers, artists," Fir said.Movie Maker Magazine ranked Calgary fourth among North American Cities for filmmakers in January, and Edmonton made its debut in the top 25 at 22.The Music Commission will focus on attracting artists and industry resources to come and invest in Alberta by building connections, showcasing what Alberta has to offer, and celebrating its musical history..Of course, it is one thing to make individuals aware of Alberta, but it challenging industry giants in Nashville and Los Angeles is a larger task."With film, a lot of the big draw is our breathtaking landscapes and the affordability of working and doing business here," Fir said."But while landscapes may be less relevant on the music side, what is relevant is Alberta's low, low, low taxes affordability. We want artists to live and work here because they can afford to and because they want to stay here."Fir said a priority is not just attracting new talent to Alberta, but also keeping the homegrown ones. "We've got the talent," Fir said. "I think it's just a matter of making sure that we're promoting them and removing any barriers that they have to excel."