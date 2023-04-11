Alberta government says Western Canada is open for business.
The UCP government said the Tuesday signing of a memorandum of understanding between Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba will foster the development of new economic corridors across the three provinces.
This groundbreaking partnership aims to bolster economic growth and collaboration while strengthening the region's position as a key player in the global market.
“Alberta is proud to partner with Saskatchewan and Manitoba, taking a leadership role in building new trade corridors that will help our provinces and our country,” Alberta Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors Devin Dreeshen said.
“New nation-building projects need government cooperation and political will. We need to cut red tape. We need to get building things like we used to. We need to make good jobs and an affordable life a priority. We can start to show people that, yes, Canada is a place you can do business again.”
In its earliest days, Canada was united by nation-building economic projects such as the transcontinental railway, which tied the country together through improved travel and trade.
Over the last decade, the UCP government said regulatory uncertainty, anti-development policies and a lack of national leadership have cost provinces an opportunity to pursue projects that would have created thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in growth and investment.
The three provincial governments will work together to eliminate regulatory inefficiency and uncertainty to attract and develop nation-building projects.
Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba will coordinate to identify and prioritize strategic infrastructure that will enhance trade and transportation between the provinces and around the world. Through this, new economic corridors will be built to support the movement of critical resources, energy and utility projects, and secure national supply chains.
The UCP government said the agreement will focus on enhancing critical infrastructure, improving the efficiency of interprovincial transportation networks and reducing regulatory hurdles. It will also identify opportunities to attract private sector investment and partner with indigenous communities on economic corridor development.
“The world needs what Saskatchewan has to offer. We rely on dependable, robust road, rail, air and port networks to ship our food, fuel and fertilizer across North America and around the globe,” said Jeremy Cockrill, Saskatchewan minister of Highways.
“Manitoba’s unique gateway and hub initiatives cannot develop in isolation, that's why external cooperative partnerships will leverage our initiatives for success,” said Doyle Piwniuk, Manitoba minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.
“With similar trade and transport access such as distance to markets, reliance on international ports and railway services, and similar commodity basis, Saskatchewan and Alberta are natural key partners to work with on improving trade enablement through transportation.”
Economic corridors link markets in and out of Alberta, supporting the province’s economic, social and environmental activity. Economic corridors can involve a broad range of infrastructure, including transportation, energy, power, telecommunications and other utilities.
In addition to physical infrastructure, corridors include service markets and the coordination of regulations and policies across multiple jurisdictions and sectors.
According to Statistics Canada, Alberta exported more than $138 billion in goods in 2021. That includes goods shipped by pipeline and other modes, such as road, rail, air and marine. Non-pipeline exports of goods totalled more than $48 billion.
The UCP government said Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors will work and proactively partner with indigenous communities to plan economic corridors for mutual economic benefit.
(10) comments
Finally, some provincial government leaders that know how to play Win-Win.
Nice work Western Canada.
100% on the economic corridors.
But, make sure there are provincial police forces in place to deal with the Soros-funded domestic eco-terrorists who will seek to sabotage projects.
The Coastal GasLink pipeline in British Columbia has been the target of these saboteurs/terrorista and the RCMP has done nothing to stop them because Ottawa is calling the shots.
Agreed Woodrow 👍
Any coalition amongst the prairie provinces will be a beneficial and GOOD thing. Let's get moving forward !
Build a pipeline right to the border of Quebec and stop. Include transshipment internationally to Hudson’s Bay
This agreement is excellent news... good thinking... once Alberta gets past it's spring election with a UCP win we need to go hard to build the northern corridor!
If Notley... then Saskatchewan and Manitoba can do the heavy lifting and get it done!!
Add most of northern BC and we can form a country..
That should include much of the BC southern interior. There is one major stumbling block in a special interest group that will object.
In any event - if BC ever attains an adult rationally thinking government, it will hopefully be available to be included.
It would benefit Horgans coal compnay.....
