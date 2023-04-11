MLA Devin Dreeshen

MLA Devin Dreeshen

 Photo courtesy Nathan Gross/CBC

Alberta government says Western Canada is open for business.

CP Rail Train

The UCP government said the Tuesday signing of a memorandum of understanding between Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba will foster the development of new economic corridors across the three provinces.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

howard
Finally, some provincial government leaders that know how to play Win-Win.

PersonOne
Nice work Western Canada.

Woodrow George
100% on the economic corridors.

But, make sure there are provincial police forces in place to deal with the Soros-funded domestic eco-terrorists who will seek to sabotage projects.

The Coastal GasLink pipeline in British Columbia has been the target of these saboteurs/terrorista and the RCMP has done nothing to stop them because Ottawa is calling the shots.

PersonOne
Agreed Woodrow 👍

RealDemocracy
Any coalition amongst the prairie provinces will be a beneficial and GOOD thing. Let's get moving forward !

G K
Build a pipeline right to the border of Quebec and stop. Include transshipment internationally to Hudson’s Bay

guest688
This agreement is excellent news... good thinking... once Alberta gets past it's spring election with a UCP win we need to go hard to build the northern corridor!

If Notley... then Saskatchewan and Manitoba can do the heavy lifting and get it done!!

Farmboy19
Add most of northern BC and we can form a country..

MLC
That should include much of the BC southern interior. There is one major stumbling block in a special interest group that will object.

In any event - if BC ever attains an adult rationally thinking government, it will hopefully be available to be included.

PersonOne
It would benefit Horgans coal compnay.....

