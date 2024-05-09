About 40 people create pro-Palestine encampment on U of A campus

A pro-Palestine encampment has found its way to Edmonton. Around 40 people formed an encampment on the University of Alberta’s campus to show support for Palestine amid the Israel-Hamas War. “I’m in here solidarity with the people of Gaza who are facing a genocide that the Canadian government has been complicit of,” said pro-Palestine encampment spokesperson Abraar at the Thursday event. “And we’re also here in solidarity with encampments worldwide.” .Protestors set up tents on the Main Quad at U of A. They erected a banner saying the encampment was called the People’s University for Palestine. They waved Palestinian and Marxist flags and carried signs with messages such as “Another Jew Against Zionism” and “Faculty 4 Palestine.” While many of the tents were meant for sleeping, others were used as a pantry, art studio, and library. Abraar said being pro-Palestine “means supporting human rights, supporting liberation, supporting the essence of humanity and what it is to everything life.” She added supporting Palestine is a human cause. While U of A might want the encampment to end, Abraar said it has to disclose and divest its pro-Israel investments for that to happen. If the police come, she admitted it does not have control over that..The University of British Columbia (UBC) said on April 29 it understands some community members want to protest against the Israel-Hamas War. READ MORE: UBC, McGill pledge action on pro-Palestine encampments on campusesHowever, UBC said these actions “must always be taken with respect for others and within the boundaries of university policy and the law.” “Any actions that create a health and safety risk, impede the university community (students, faculty, and staff) from continuing learning, research, work, and other activities on campus or damage university property will be taken very seriously and investigated,” said UBC. .Pro-Palestine encampment spokesperson Maksen said his support comes from two aspects. “One of course the occurrence of genocide in Palestine,” said Maksen. “And two, very importantly, our demands of our own university.” After researching and reading historical accounts and media about Palestine, Maksen said he recognized this “is not a question of two equal sides, different sides in question of a war.” Rather, he said it is a question of an occupation and people who have been under it for 76 years..About 20 tents sprung up on the grounds of the University of Calgary on Thursday, with signs saying they are fighting for the rights of Palestinians.READ MORE: UPDATED: Pro-Palestinian supporters set up camp at U of CNone of the 50 campers would speak to the Western Standard, saying a spokesperson would be available later in the day.U of C officials promised a statement soon. U of A could not be reached for comment in time for publication.