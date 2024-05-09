Alberta

About 40 people create pro-Palestine encampment on U of A campus

About 40 people formed an encampment on the University of Alberta’s property to indicate they backed Palestine amid the Israel-Hamas War.
Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
University Of Calgary
University Of British Columbia
University Of Alberta
Tents
Palestine
Palestinian Flags
Pro-Palestine Encampments
Abraar
Maksen
People's University For Palestine

