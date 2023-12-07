About 500 people attend menorah lighting at Calgary Municipal Building

Around 500 people came to mark the first night of Hanukkah by watching the menorah lighting at the Calgary Municipal Building. While Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek did not attend the menorah lighting, Chabad Lubavitch of Alberta Senior Rabbi and Executive Director Menachem Matusof said he wanted to make clear this event is not a demonstration.“This is not violent,” said Matusof at the Thursday event. “This is not darkness.”.With this event, Matusof said it is about light. He called it “a peaceful celebration of Hanukkah with a message of unity.” While there has been an uptick in antisemitism in recent months, Matusof said he is proud to support his community. He added he is proud to support Israel, as it is the Jewish holy land. Chabad Lubavitch Rabbi Levi Matusof performed Am Yisrael Chai by Shlomo Carlebach. Am Yisrael Chai reflects Judaism living on regardless of the difficulties, challenges, and darkness it encounters. Calgary Jewish Academy assistant principal Avi Meyers led a group of students in helping the crowd get into the Hanukkah spirit through music. Under Meyers’ leadership, the Calgary Jewish Academy Choir sang Oh Chanukah in English, Hebrew, and Yiddish. .Alberta Jobs, Economy, and Trade Minister Matt Jones lit the shamash candle on the menorah. The shamash candle is meant for service, because it is used to kindle all of the other candles. Jones handed the lighting stick to event honouree Nelson Halpern to light the first candle. Halpern recited the three blessings of Hanukkah. Calgary Jewish Federation President Lisa Libin acknowledged this event has created controversy and the Jewish community has felt abandoned and alone for the last two months. “And last night’s news only secured that feeling further,” said Libin. “For so many of us to unite together to bring some light into this darkness is absolutely incredible.” However, Libin said this event does not hold the same festive spirit as years past. Hamas is holding 170 Israeli hostages, leaving them unable to celebrate Hanukkah. .Calgary Deputy Mayor Jennifer Wyness said Canada “is a place where we celebrate and protect religious beliefs and identities, where people are safe to be who they are and safe to build community.” “We are here to celebrate the Calgary Jewish community — a core part of our Canadian and Calgarian identity,” said Wyness. “We are here to acknowledge the millennia of struggle to protect that identity.” In troubling times, Wyness admitted it can be difficult to stay positive and to find goodness in the world. She called for peace and an end to global conflicts. Former Calgary city councillor and mayoral candidate Jeromy Farkas said in an interview with the Western Standard he was upset Gondek was boycotting the event. “I think that right now in times of darkness we need our leaders to engage and lead, we need them to educate themselves, and we need to be the bridge that helps to bind some of these gaps,” said Farkas. “Leaders show up, leaders lead, and it’s disappointing she hasn’t attended.” When it comes to celebrating Hanukkah, Farkas said it should not be political. It is not a left or right issue. Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner (Calgary-Nose Hill, AB) said in an interview with the Western Standard there are many Jews who are feeling unsafe right now because of rising antisemitism. “Anything that normalizes any sort of antisemitism right now can’t be tolerated,” said Rempel Garner. “I was hopeful the mayor would reconsider her decision, but I’m very proud of other community leaders and other members of the community that are here tonight as well.” For Canada to succeed, Rempel Garner said people should celebrate its pluralism. It is important for people to recognize they have freedom of religion, and different faiths are able to live together in peace. Gondek backed out of the menorah lighting on Wednesday because she learned it would support Israel. READ MORE: UPDATED: Calgary Jewish community outraged after Gondek's pledge to skip menorah ceremonyShe called for a ceasefire in Gaza and backed pro-Palestine protests. Her decision sparked outrage across Canada and led to Calgary trending on Twitter.