EDMONTON — A collection of Alberta First Nations have criticized a proposed UCP party resolution calling on the Alberta government to ban land acknowledgements at government and publicly funded events, calling it a "threat to progress" and an "act of aggression.""As Peoples who historically were targeted with policies of forced assimilation, dispossession of lands and forced loss of culture and community, we know too well how policies that silence truth are a force of destruction," reads a statement released by the Confederacy of Treaty 6 First Nations on Monday.UCP party members will vote at their AGM on a policy resolution proposed by five constituency associations, calling on Premier Danielle Smith's government to "Discontinue the use of land acknowledgements by the Government of Alberta, and all publicly funded institutions, agencies, and entities.".Land acknowledgement ceremonies, which are conducted by some groups prior to events, recognize and honour that the land is "traditional First Nations territory. "These ceremonies grew in popularity in 2021 following the discovery of potential unmarked graves at a former Kamloops residential school, though no bodies have been found. However, some individuals have increasingly criticized them. "Many Albertans view these statements as performative, politically compelled, and unnecessarily humiliating, particularly when citizens are repeatedly reminded that they are 'guests' or 'settlers' in their own country regardless of how many generations their families have lived, worked, and contributed to Alberta," reads the proposed resolution."This practice fosters resentment and social division by implying differing levels of belonging or legitimacy among Albertans."The resolution would not require Smith's government to introduce legislation or adopt it as official government policy, but the Treaty 6 First Nations are speaking out against the proposal."We view this policy recommendation as nothing less than a dishonest attempt to take control of the public narrative and silence us," the First Nations' statement reads. "Knowing very well where that can lead, we will not be silent.".Smith's government and Alberta's aboriginal communities have had an adversarial relationship in recent months, butting heads over the Alberta independence referendum and what First Nations leaders say was the government's failure to consult them before taking an action that could infringe on their Treaty rights.The Treaty 6 First Nations argue that Smith's government and the UCP party are "moving the clock backwards" by "removing our Treaty flags from public places, removing our history from schools, and now removing references to that history from public use by the institutions under their control.""When our leaders visit or do business on other Nations, we always acknowledge whose land we're on and thank our hosts," the First Nations' statement reads."The UCP needs to remember that all of Alberta is Treaty Territory, which we are all bound by Treaty to share in peace and goodwill. Land acknowledgements are a way of embracing that historical truth. They are an active expression of truth and reconciliation – and simple good manners."