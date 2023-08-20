Talk about whacky weed whacker.
Calgary-based Enbridge is taking its recruitment drive to new levels after it deployed a herd of goats to control invasive plant species along its pipeline route in northeastern British Columbia.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Talk about whacky weed whacker.
Calgary-based Enbridge is taking its recruitment drive to new levels after it deployed a herd of goats to control invasive plant species along its pipeline route in northeastern British Columbia.
About 30 of the billy buckers have been deployed to the Pine Pass, about 240 km north of Prince George, to forage on hard-to-reach weeds on its natural gas system.
According to company officials, the critters are more effective than weed whackers or herbicides. Goats happen to be the world’s best ’browsers’ — as opposed to ‘grazers’ — because they literally eat anything and everything to the ground.
“The best-case scenario is the goats eat everything. They eat the leaves, they eat the little branches and they graze it right down to the ground,” said Dan Tisseur, the company’s senior environment advisor for operations and maintenance.
The burry bleaters are even outfitted with company colours and logo-bearing bandanas with their names, and are considered to be employees.
Enbridge said the Goat Grazing Project is part of its integrated vegetation management program, which uses both traditional and biological methods to control invasive plants in an environmentally friendly way.
The company plans to research and document the results to gauge its efficiency over time with an eye to expanding it.
“This is going to be a multi-year project to assess the efficacy over time. So we’re actually going to bring these goats back to the same location to repeat these treatments to see if over time we’re witnessing a reduction in the shrub biomass and invasive plants on site,” Tisseur said.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(1) comment
That's kinda cool 👍 Probably cheaper than paying a company to control the weeds. Plus, the weeds feed the employees!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.