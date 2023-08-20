Enbridge goat

Enbridge is deploying goats to control weeds along its pipeline right of ways in BC.

 Enbridge

Talk about whacky weed whacker.

Calgary-based Enbridge is taking its recruitment drive to new levels after it deployed a herd of goats to control invasive plant species along its pipeline route in northeastern British Columbia.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(1) comment

your1stopshop
your1stopshop

That's kinda cool 👍 Probably cheaper than paying a company to control the weeds. Plus, the weeds feed the employees!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.