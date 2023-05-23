Advance voting locations are now open for the Alberta 2023 Provincial General Election and will be available throughout the province until Saturday.
“Elections Alberta will once again be providing the Vote Anywhere Service during advancing voting days,” said Glen Resler, chief electoral officer.
“This adds convenience, allowing electors to vote at any advance voting location in the province and receive the ballot for their home electoral division.”
To aid the election process, Elections Alberta said it will utilize electronic voting records and tabulators during advance voting. With 87 electoral divisions, Elections Alberta said tabulators are an essential component to managing the ballot count and give Elections Alberta the ability to report all results on election night.
Information about advance voting locations, including hours of operation, accessibility tools, and assistive devices can be found on the Where to Vote cards mailed to electors.
Elections Alberta said each advanced voting location was selected to ensure a standard level of accessibility. Look for the accessibility icon and the Voter Assist Terminal icon to find out which locations meet the barrier-free criteria and are equipped with voter assist terminals that offer extra assistance for those who need help with reading or marking their ballot.
Advance Vote Counts
Estimates of the number of electors voting in advance will be provided on the Elections Alberta website at www.elections.ab.ca throughout the advance voting period.
Elections Alberta said the vote counter will update every 15 minutes between 9:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. on each advance voting day. The estimate of votes cast will not include any votes cast at locations that are operating offline or are using a paper voting record.
Wildfires and Advance Voting Locations
Elections Alberta said it's closely monitoring all wildfires and evacuations within the province to determine how voters can be supported to cast their ballot. Electors who are displaced are encouraged to locate their closest advanced voting location at https://map.elections.ab.ca. Additional voting options and updates are also available at www.elections.ab.ca/wildfires.
Elections Alberta said it will continue to monitor the situation and post information on the website and on social media should an advance voting location need to move or close due to an evacuation order, or a voting place be impacted.
Elections Alberta is an independent non-partisan office of the Legislative Assembly responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections, and referenda.
(1) comment
And these lovely tabulators already have issues: not working in some Calgary locations, not taking valid ballots; but people who warned about it are conspiracy theorists.
