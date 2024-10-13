Advocacy group accuses Alberta government of killing people with healthcare delays

Occupy Calgary said the Alberta government is killing people because many will experience delays with their healthcare after their referrals to specialists failed to process properly. Because of these delays, Occupy Calgary said cancer patients and other vulnerable people who will not have vaccinations, testing, surgeries, and doctors available will be harmed. “People are dying,” tweeted Occupy Calgary. “What's the definition of #Democide?” .In response, it asked if it was time for a general strike in Alberta. Occupy Calgary had said people are going to die because of these delays. “It's devastating,” it said. “We thought cancer care with the UCP (United Conservative Party) was bad before, but with this announcement, it has just gotten much, much worse.”.It was commenting on Twitter user Sugar Sunshine saying she has been unable to work for four months and is waiting on a specialist referral that takes three to six months.“And now possibility that that referral didn’t take place,” said Sunshine. Sunshine questioned if it was not enough she has cancer. She predicted patients will die because of this.The Alberta government said on October 4 it was addressing delays in patient referrals to specialists after Alberta Health Services (AHS) identified a processing issue with its new electronic health record system Connect Care..Alberta launches investigation into delayed specialist referrals impacting 14,000 patients\n\n.The disruption, which was discovered in late September, might have affected about 14,000 patients across Alberta. The issue impacted referrals to external community specialists such as physiotherapists and dietitians and was first brought to the Alberta government’s attention by AHS in September.Alberta Health could not be reached for comment in time for publication.