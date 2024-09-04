Advocacy group denies paying leftists to join Alberta UCP to vote against Smith

The 1905 Committee said the claims it has paid leftists to join the Alberta United Conservative Party to vote against Premier Danielle Smith in her upcoming leadership review are false and defamatory. In response, the 1905 Committee questioned who is spreading these lies and why. “The 1905 Committee has always asked for your support on our policies, but we have never dictated how anyone should vote on the issue of Danielle Smith’s leadership review,” said the 1905 Committee in a Tuesday email to its supporters. “That decision is yours alone.” The committee said it has come to its attention certain people and organizations are attempting to misuse its brand to create false narratives about its purpose. Since its inception, it said it has faced numerous attacks from people wanting to discredit its mission by spreading fabrications and misinformation. Its mission is to promote principled governance, sound policies, and government accountability. It said it believes a promise made must be a promise kept. While politicians have broken promises in the past, it pointed out there comes a time when enough is enough. It added real change requires sustained public pressure, and it has been applying it. Instead of addressing the issues it has raised, it said certain people “have chosen the easier path of attacking us with false narratives and outright lies.” In today’s climate, the 1905 Committee said challenging the government’s narrative is risky, “as those in power often retaliate against those who dare to dissent.” While there are people and groups who might seek to remove Smith, this is not its directive. “Our intent is to hold government to account, regardless of leadership,” it said. A group of Alberta UCP members began to build up the 1905 Committee in June to try to convince the party to put more effort into fulfilling various campaign promises. READ MORE: Advocacy group formed to push Smith on delivering key election promises1905 Committee Principal Nadine Wellwood said there are many great Alberta UCP members who want to get involved and have become disenfranchised with various advocacy groups. While it prioritizes the UCP, it is open to anyone, regardless of party affiliation.“And so for that reason, I think there’s a good fit with 1905 to kind of fill some of the gap and for some of those people to find a good, solid, professional, very rational, tempered home to belong and be a part of,” said Wellwood..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.