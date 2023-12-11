Advocacy group launches petition demanding Gondek resign as Calgary mayor over menorah snub

Common Sense Calgary (CSC) has initiated a petition calling on Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek to step down from her position because she missed the city’s menorah lighting. “The Mayor's role requires them to represent all Calgary constituents without bias,” said CSC in a Monday statement. “This selective attendance at events raises questions about her commitment to serving the entire community impartially.”The petition has received 11,890 signatures as of Monday. It has a goal of 20,000 signatures. Gondek backed out of the menorah lighting on Wednesday because she learned it would support Israel. READ MORE: UPDATED: Calgary Jewish community outraged after Gondek's pledge to skip menorah ceremonyShe called for a ceasefire in Gaza and backed pro-Palestine protests. Her decision sparked outrage across Canada and led to Calgary trending on Twitter ("X"). After recent attacks on Israel, CSC said Gondek should have expected Jews gathering together to celebrate Hanukkah to express support for Israel. The poster for the menorah lighting, which she shared on social media, made brief mention of supporting Israel, an Israel bonds raffle, and the phrase Am Yisrael Chai. Like last year's event, the poster indicated it would have an Israel bonds raffle. When a community celebration is turned into an event with political intentions, she said it “goes against the mission to uphold diversity and inclusion.”Gondek stood by not attending the menorah lighting at the Calgary Municipal Building on Friday, saying she did not want to go because of the perception of supporting Israel. READ MORE: Gondek doubles down on missing Calgary menorah lighting“The poster unfortunately got perceived that way, and it was felt that this was going to be a rally,” she said. “And so there were people in the city who were incredibly upset that I would choose a side in a war.” CSC said the hypocrisy is not lost on Calgarians. Gondek has taken the opportunity to celebrate, stand with and opine about every other minority group in Calgary. Many cultural and religious celebrations do intersect with politics, as it is tough to separate them in a polarized world. She has never withdrawn from any other events. With antisemitism on the rise, it said she had an opportunity to stand in solidarity with Calgary’s Jewish community. She opted not to. Calgary Herald columnist Don Braid called her “not fit to be mayor of Calgary.”“Gondek’s snub has inflicted shock and anguish on Calgary’s Jewish community,” said Braid. “It came out of nowhere after she had agreed to attend and a lot of work had gone into the event.”With this snub, Braid said it displays her tendency to blame other people. CSC agreed with him. It said Gondek is unfit to be Calgary mayor. “If you agree, please sign the petition calling on Mayor Gondek to resign,” it said.