Advocacy group says Edmonton’s homeless population reached 4,011 people in July

The number of people experiencing homelessness in Edmonton increased to 4,011 people in July — an increase from 3,815 in June — according to the latest data published on Homeward Trust's Edmonton Homelessness Dashboard. In July, the gender of most of the homeless people living in Edmonton were men (52%), according to the report. After men was women (46%). This was followed by prefer not to answer (2%) and gender diverse (1%). Indigenous people made up the majority of races in the homeless population (56%). Three-tenths of homeless people were non-indigenous, and 14% did not give a response. When it comes to locations, Homeward Trust said 56% were in provisional accommodations. It added 26% were unsheltered, and 18% were in shelters. The most common age group among these homeless people was 25 to 44 (43%). After 25 to 44 was 45 to 64 (26%). This was followed by 0 to 15 (17%), 16 to 24 (11%), and 65+ (2%). While the homeless population sits at 4,011 people, it has increased most months since January when it sat at 2,728. Aside from July, the highest totals were in June (3,815), May (3,516), and March (3,243). Alberta Seniors, Community, and Social Services press secretary Alysha Wishloff said the claim homelessness in Edmonton has risen to more than 4,000 people is a misrepresentation of statistics used to track the number accessing services. "Homeward Trust's By Name List (BNL) is a registry of people accessing services within the homeless-serving sector and is self-reported data that is very fluid," said Wishloff. "People's circumstances change, and they likely do not update Homeward Trust about their status, including if they leave the city or are no longer in need of support."Wishloff pointed out the increase does demonstrate the increased engagement with service providers who participate in the BNL and shows 61% of homeless people are in provisional housing. Additionally, she said it is unsurprising the number of people receiving services has increased, as the Edmonton navigation centre has joined more than 65 other agencies where people can get added to it, have their needs assessed, and be matched with a service provider or housing team.Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said in March the safety and well-being of homeless people in Edmonton and Calgary remains a top priority for the government..UPDATED: Alberta government to keep Edmonton navigation centre open, add one in Calgary.That is why the Alberta government will be keeping open the navigation centre for homeless people in Edmonton and add a second location in Calgary. "Enabling encampments is not compassion," said Smith. The picture of homelessness in Edmonton is changing. Homeward Trust provides regularly-updated data on the landing page of its website and robust, real-time data found in its live, accessible dashboards through Tableau.