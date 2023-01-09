Jones says $100 payments will be here by month's end

Minister of Affordability and Utilities Matt Jones. Struggling Albertans will get the help they need by month's end he said.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

The UCP says monthly $100 affordability payments for families, seniors, and vulnerable people will start receiving their payments by January 31.

Albertans can act now to get ready with a new portal launching on January 18.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

It figures. The link doesn’t work. If I hadn’t read this article I wouldn’t have known about this program. Now to wade thru the government website to see try and sign up

