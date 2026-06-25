AFL agrees civil disobedience may be needed to fight against Smith and Alberta's independence referendum

EDMONTON — The Alberta Federation of Labour announced its solidarity with Alberta First Nations on Thursday, agreeing that non-violent civil disobedience may be necessary after other attempts to fight the UCP government and Alberta's independence referendum on a referendum have failed. "The unions of the Alberta Federation of Labour share First Nations’ opposition to separatism and agree with their assessment that acts of non- violent civil disobedience may be necessary to address the authoritarian drift of the Smith government, especially in the context of the planned referendum on separation," reads the AFL statement released on Thursday. .First Nations issued a threat of civil disobedience on June 4, when Treaty 8 Grand Chief Trevor Mercredi said his group is prepared to do "what we need to do as treaty people to protect our treaty people." "That means everything," said Mercredi. "That means stopping industry. That means maybe going out on the highways. That maybe means doing what we need to do to be heard on this issue of separation."The AFL statement claims that First Nations' attempts to be heard and defend their Treaty rights have been met with attempts by Smith and her "separatist allies" to demonize the First Nations people and a "notable increase in racism and hatred.” Their statement points to "accelerated verbal attacks" by the premier and her staff, including Smith telling the chiefs to "check themselves," and one of her advisors telling them to focus on problems among First Nations people. “All these developments are deeply troubling, and illustrate why non-indigenous Albertans need to speak out in support of their First Nations neighbours,” said AFL President Gil McGowan. Omitted from the AFL statement are the allegations of treason hurled at Smith by First Nations leaders, and one chief accusing the advisor of using "racist language." ."History in Canada and around the world has shown that non-violent civil disobedience is a vital democratic tool because it forces societies to confront systematic injustice when traditional political tactics — like petitions, lobbying and rallies — fail,” reads the statement.AFL organized several protest marches throughout Alberta on May 29 as part of its "FIGHT BACK NOW!" campaign, with varying degrees of success. "By standing up for their treaty rights, First Nations have been standing up for the majority of Albertans who oppose separatism,” McGowan said. “They’ve been standing up for all of us by standing up for themselves. In the face of bullying and threats from the premier’s office, it’s time for the rest of us to stand up with them.”The organization plans to hold a follow-up "Day of Protest" on October 17, two days before Alberta's referendum.