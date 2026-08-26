AFL president McGowan calls for export tax on Alberta oil entering the US

EDMONTON — Alberta Federation of Labour president Gil McGowan called on Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday to impose an export tax on Alberta oil entering the U.S., urging him "in the strongest possible terms" to display the leadership he claims Premier Danielle Smith has not shown. "I would like to formally encourage you to impose an export tax on Canadian oil destined for American refineries — with the proceeds of that tax being used to support workers and industries most seriously hurt by the Trump tariffs," McGowan wrote in a letter sent to Carney. Alberta's oil industry is widely viewed as Canada's most effective bargaining chip in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's 50% tariffs on select Canadian goods. However, Smith and Carney, the two individuals with the greatest opinion on the matter, have opposed using the tactic. .Ottawa announced its first round of retaliatory measures on Tuesday, and though the plan included $27.6 billion in tariffs, with duties as high as 50%, it did not announce any actions involving Alberta's oil or other Canadian energy resources. McGowan, who claims he represents the interests of 175,000 Alberta workers and the majority of Albertans, said Carney's government's retaliation should have been more strategic, targeting energy exports. "To be clear, this is not about changing Trump’s mind," McGowan wrote. "That’s a fool’s errand. He’s proven himself to be completely untrustworthy.""The real goal should be put enough pressure on American voters – especially in crucial Midwest states – to ensure that Trump and the Republican party lose control of Congress in this fall’s mid-term elections." He claims an export tax is more viable because it forces American consumers to pay the added costs rather than Canadians, and it would be particularly burdensome on key Midwestern swing states. McGowan pushed against individuals who argue against Canada meddling in the U.S. midterm elections, arguing that "Trump and his MAGA minions" have interfered in the independence movement for over a year and a half. .Individuals advocating against Canada threatening an export tax often cite concerns about the risks of fueling the independence movement and Alberta's "anti-Ottawa” attitude, as well as claims by Trump that the U.S. can supplement its oil needs internally. "I would like to suggest that the opposite is true," wrote McGowan about the risk of fueling the independence movement. "By standing up to Trump and playing hardball to defend our independence and sovereignty, I think you’ll win more Albertans over to the pro-Canada side than you’ll lose." He also pushed back against the idea of the U.S. turning to internal resources, arguing that the refineries and infrastructure are equipped to handle Alberta's crude oil. "Ultimately, only Americans themselves can deal with Trump," McGowan wrote. "But, with tools like export taxes, we can give them an unneighborly push in the right direction."