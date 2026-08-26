Alberta

AFL president McGowan calls for export tax on Alberta oil entering the US

Gil McGowan gives the finger to counter protesters at the Alberta legislature.
Gil McGowan gives the finger to counter protesters at the Alberta legislature.
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Abpoli
Gil Mcgowan
Alberta Federation Of Labour
Cusma
Alberta Oil And Gas
Canada US trade war
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Western Standard
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