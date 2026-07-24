Alberta

AFL president McGowan claims using oil to stand up to Trump will help beat Alberta's independence referendum

Gil McGowan gives the middle finger to the Western Standard.
Gil McGowan gives the middle finger to the Western Standard. Courtesy Arthur C. Green/Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Donald Trump
Abpoli
Ableg
Gil Mcgowan
Alberta Independence
Alberta Oil And Gas
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
U.S. tariffs
Canada–U.S. relations
Alberta referendum 2026
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news