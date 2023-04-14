AFN Manitoba Regional Chief Cindy Woodhouse

AFN Manitoba Regional Chief Cindy Woodhouse spoke at the United Nations Water Conference recently in New York to highlight the rights of First Nations when it comes to safe drinking water.

Woodhouse talked about water governance and the need for intensified action to realize the human right to safe drinking water and sanitation for all indigenous peoples.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(1) comment

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

Maybe you would have clean drinking water if the cheifs didn't steal the tax payers money that given and invested it into their communities and not themselves.

