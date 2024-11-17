Alberta

AFN sexual minority committee denounces Alberta government’s gender identity bills

A transgender boy holding the transgender flag.
A transgender boy holding the transgender flag. Courtesy Wikipedia
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Gender Identity
Ableg
Minors
Alberta Government
Gender Transitions
Parental Consent
Inclusivity
Gender Identity Bills
Assembly of First Nations 2SLGBTQQIA+ Council
Tyler George
Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news