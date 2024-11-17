AFN sexual minority committee denounces Alberta government’s gender identity bills

The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) 2SLGBTQQIA+ Council condemned the Alberta government bringing forward bills to restrict gender transitions in minors and mandate parental consent for name and pronoun changes in schools. AFN 2SLGBTQQIA+ Council Chair Headperson Tyler George said transgender and two-spirit youth deserve safe, inclusive environments. “This proposed legislation erodes their rights,” said George in a press release. “The AFN 2S+ Council calls for immediate withdrawal of the bills and urges all involved parties to intervene, upholding the rights and dignity of transgender youth.”The three bills the Alberta government vowed to introduce about gender identity came out on October 31. .UPDATED: Alberta government introduces three bills with gender identity policies .The Alberta government tabled a bill to restrict gender transitions in minors to what it says will preserve choices for them. Since the Alberta government wants to build a healthcare system responding to the changing needs of Albertans, it said the amendments introduced in the Health Statutes Amendment Act reflect this. George called the gender identity policies “a step backward in the fight for inclusivity and equality.”“For many of our youth, especially those identifying as Two-Spirit or transgender, access to affirming care and safe educational environments is essential to their health and identity,” they said. AFN National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak said the Executive Committee "stands in full support of the AFN 2S+ Council in condemning this legislation.”“Our children are a gift from the Creator and deserve every measure to ensure their safety, including the right to self-determination and affirming one’s gender through chosen pronouns,” said Woodhouse Nepinak. “We call on the Government of Alberta to immediately withdraw this harmful legislation.”