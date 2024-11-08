Alberta

AHS, Alberta Health no longer track COVID severe outcomes by vaccine status

COVID-19 vaccinations Toronto
COVID-19 vaccinations Toronto Courtesy Evan Mitsui/CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Data
Vaccine Status
Alberta Health Services
Deena Hinshaw
Alberta Health
Kerry Williamson
Impressions
COVID-19 Severe Outcomes
Factors
COVID-19 Cases

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news