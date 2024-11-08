AHS, Alberta Health no longer track COVID severe outcomes by vaccine status

Monitoring COVID-19 severe outcomes based on vaccine status is a thing of the past in Alberta. AHS Edmonton Zone Executive Director, Media Relations and Issues Management Kerry Williamson confirmed Alberta Health do not publish COVID-19 severe outcomes based on vaccine status anymore. “Neither AHS nor Alberta Health publish COVID-19 severe outcomes data by vaccine status,” said Williamson in a statement. Alberta Health noted it did not share COVID-19 severe outcomes by vaccine status because it could give the wrong impression based on external factors. “Alberta no longer publishes COVID-19 severe outcomes by vaccination status as this data can be misleading due to factors like age, pre-existing health conditions, and waning immunity over time,” said Alberta Health. Former Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said in 2022 the province would be changing how it documents COVID-19 cases..Alberta government unveils updated COVID-19 tracking system.“We’ve been preparing for these changes for several months,” said Hinshaw. “We’re moving more in alignment with how we report on other respiratory viruses such as influenza, but with additional enhancements that we are maintaining to ensure Albertans are able to access data about transmission risk in their own geographic areas.”