AHS changes healthcare operations in Fort McMurray because of wildfire

Alberta Health Services (AHS) said it was responding to the wildfire situation in the Fort McMurray area. However, Northern Lights Regional Health Centre (NLRHC) and Willow Square Continuing Care Centre (WSCCC) remain open. “Emergency services remain available, and care continues to be provided,” tweeted AHS on Tuesday. .As a precaution, AHS said 20 NLRHC patients and WSCCC residents are being relocated to healthcare facilities in other parts of Alberta. It added families of affected patients and residents have been informed.The Fort McMurray Recovery Centre is within the evacuation order area. Staff and clients have been relocated, and the facility is closed. “We will continue to provide updates as the situation evolves,” said AHS. “AHS provides wildfire resources for Albertans at ahs.ca/wildfire, including mental health, air quality, and emergency planning links.”The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) put out an evacuation order for four communities in Fort McMurray due to a wildfire on Tuesday. READ MORE: UPDATED: Fort McMurray orders wildfire evacuation in four communitiesRMWB said Abasand, Beacon Hill, Prairie Creek and Grayling Terrace have moved to an evacuation order, and residents must leave by 4 p.m. while following signs, designated evacuation routes, and instructions from emergency responders. If people are not in an area under an evacuation order, the RMWB said they should remain in place until these communities evacuate first to facilitate a safe evacuation. It added evacuees should register online.