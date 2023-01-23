AHS shutdown causing chaos

AHS is currently working to resolve the issue.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) continues to experience a network outage, which is impacting services across the province as the system plunges into chaos, however the issue seems to be solved.

"The network outage that impacted AHS earlier today is being resolved," AHS Executive Director of Issues Management and Communications Kerry Williamson told the Western Standard.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(7) comments

Free Canada
Free Canada

AHS has corrupt players working in the system. They need to increase security. There are many people who say a world wide internet shut down is coming. Remember, the world Elites control our infrastructure. Every person should have food in storage, cash on hand. If banks close and stores have no internet. How will you buy anything.

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

Deleting vax records?

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Obviously sabotage probably directed straight from the PMO and the psychopath Trudeau himself

Expect more of this as the Trudeau infected WEF globalist terrorists attack Danielle Smith and Alberta 24/7 ahead of the May election

Report Add Reply
Cosmo Kramer
Cosmo Kramer

This looks very suspicious.

In all my years of IT I have seen either individual applications shutdown due to hardware or processing issues or I have seen the internet connections fail but when this happens it is for the whole province or Canada and USA. It is either the 1st or the latter. Never just one organization with all systems failing.

If this loss of system access is only confined to AHS there is either incompetence on part of the network architecture or something nefarious. If the problems are only isolated at AHS then Danielle Smith needs to conduct and investigation with a private IT firm to determine the cause. If only AHS then why so? There is an election coming up soon and this has the potential to harm the governing party.

Report Add Reply
guest234
guest234

Que the unhinged rant from Rachel Nutley demanding an investigation

Report Add Reply
james.morris
james.morris

AHS is still heavily laden with NDP sympathizers...wouldn't be surprised if it's another NDP backdoor tactic to discredit the UCP and the changes they are making to the corruption that is AHS....

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

What can we learn from this hmmmmmmm

Report Add Reply

