Alberta Health Services (AHS) continues to experience a network outage, which is impacting services across the province as the system plunges into chaos, however the issue seems to be solved.
"The network outage that impacted AHS earlier today is being resolved," AHS Executive Director of Issues Management and Communications Kerry Williamson told the Western Standard.
"Services are carefully being restored with priority being given to critical patient care areas, such as emergency departments."
Health Link 811 is fully available. Wait times are back to normal times. However, there will still be some delays.
"Sites continue to use downtime procedures as systems come back online," Williamson said
Some non-urgent surgeries were postponed as a precaution to ensure emergency and urgent surgeries could continue.
"We are in the process of rebooking those impacted patients. We are reviewing the network outage to determine root cause so that we can avoid such issues in the future. We appreciate everyone’s patience."
EMS dispatch is functioning with back-up procedures. In an emergency, people should continue to call 911.
"Our teams are currently using downtime procedures, which are immediately put in place if an electronic system isn’t available. This ensures we can continue to provide patient care," AHS Executive Director of Issues Management and Communications Kerry Williamson told the Western Standard Morning.
It is currently unclear what is causing the outage. It began early on Monday.
(7) comments
AHS has corrupt players working in the system. They need to increase security. There are many people who say a world wide internet shut down is coming. Remember, the world Elites control our infrastructure. Every person should have food in storage, cash on hand. If banks close and stores have no internet. How will you buy anything.
Deleting vax records?
Obviously sabotage probably directed straight from the PMO and the psychopath Trudeau himself
Expect more of this as the Trudeau infected WEF globalist terrorists attack Danielle Smith and Alberta 24/7 ahead of the May election
This looks very suspicious.
In all my years of IT I have seen either individual applications shutdown due to hardware or processing issues or I have seen the internet connections fail but when this happens it is for the whole province or Canada and USA. It is either the 1st or the latter. Never just one organization with all systems failing.
If this loss of system access is only confined to AHS there is either incompetence on part of the network architecture or something nefarious. If the problems are only isolated at AHS then Danielle Smith needs to conduct and investigation with a private IT firm to determine the cause. If only AHS then why so? There is an election coming up soon and this has the potential to harm the governing party.
Que the unhinged rant from Rachel Nutley demanding an investigation
AHS is still heavily laden with NDP sympathizers...wouldn't be surprised if it's another NDP backdoor tactic to discredit the UCP and the changes they are making to the corruption that is AHS....
What can we learn from this hmmmmmmm
