Alberta

AHS confirms potential measles exposure at Stollery Children's Hospital

AHS has announced a potential measles exposure at Stollery Children's Hospital on December 19.
Stollery Children's Hospital
Stollery Children's Hospital
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ahs
Stollery Children's Hospital
Alberta measles outbreak

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news