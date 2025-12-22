AHS confirms potential measles exposure at Stollery Children's Hospital

Alberta Health Services has revealed that an individual with a confirmed case of measles was inside the Emergency Department of Stollery Children's Hospital on December 19.In a news release sent out Monday, officials explained that the exposure period inside the emergency department lasted from 6 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.Individuals who were at the location during that time, born in/after 1970 and have less than two documented doses of the measles vaccine or have never had the measles, may be at risk of developing symptoms of the disease. These individuals should self-monitor for symptoms. .Measles symptoms include a fever of 38.3°C or higher, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash that typically appears 3 to 7 days after the fever begins.Those experiencing measles symptoms have been asked to stay home and call the measles hotline (1-844-944-3434) before visiting a healthcare facility/provider.AHS said it will release additional locations affected by potential exposure if necessary.A list of potential measles-exposure sites is available on the AHS website.