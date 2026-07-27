AHS forces closure of National on 17th Ave. in Calgary due to cockroach infestation

National on 17th Avenue was issued a closure order Thursday after Alberta Health Services (AHS) inspectors reported finding live German cockroaches, egg cases, nymphs and adult insects throughout parts of the establishment, along with conditions that inspectors said could support an ongoing infestation.According to the AHS inspection report, inspectors found a cockroach nest beneath the bar countertop containing at least a dozen live insects. Additional live cockroaches in various stages of development were observed around two glasswashers behind the bar, while both live and dead cockroaches were also found on the bar floor. Monitoring traps placed throughout the business also contained multiple cockroaches.Inspectors further documented grease buildup and accumulated debris in hard-to-reach areas beneath and behind equipment, conditions that can provide food and shelter for pests if left unaddressed..The closure order requires the restaurant to remain closed until several conditions are met, including:Elimination of the cockroach infestation through professional pest control.A thorough cleaning and sanitization of the premises.Disposal of any contaminated food.Sanitization of food-contact surfaces and equipment.Implementation of an effective ongoing pest management program.Approval from Alberta Health Services following a reinspection.German cockroaches are among the most difficult household and commercial pests to eliminate, as they reproduce rapidly and can contaminate food preparation areas. As of now, National on 17th Avenue remains subject to the AHS closure order. The business cannot reopen until inspectors are satisfied that all requirements have been met and the premises are safe to resume food service.