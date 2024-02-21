AHS hospital parking fees to increase on April 1

It's not a April Fools joke.Public parking rates at Alberta Health Services (AHS) facilities will be increased to align with local markets and to reflect inflation effective April 1. The adjusted rates will vary by markets, but on average, they will go up by 75 cents in larger ones and 50 cents in smaller ones, according to a Tuesday press release. .AHS confirmed these increases impact parking at AHS facilities in Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer, Leduc, St. Albert, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Grande Prairie and Fort McMurray. AHS said parking rates had not been updated in more than eight years. The costs of maintaining existing parking structures and building new ones has increased and fees must go up to cover these items. It said it strives to ensure parking rates are below or at fair market value. This includes providing cheaper options such as monthly and weekly parking passes available to patients and visitors across Alberta at rates below market value, compassionate parking passes available to people facing financial hardship on a case-by-case basis and volunteer driver programs offering free transportation to and from various facilities for treatment. AHS concluded by saying no healthcare dollars go towards parking services at its facilities. It said its parking is required to be financially self-sustaining and is responsible for all maintenance costs and those for the construction of any new parkades.