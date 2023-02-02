AHS using alternate mode of transportation

The AHS administrator has been tasked with four priority actions to improve emergency medical services coverage. 

 Western Standard Photo

Alberta Health Services (AHS) has launched a new EMS-811 shared response program.

On January 19, an official report found the wrong priority level was assigned during a 911 call after a fatal dog attack on a Calgary senior last year that led to a longer response time.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Cosmo Kramer
Cosmo Kramer

Soon your right to Medically Assisted Suicide will become your Duty to Die. The elderly, the disabled, the mentally ill, the poor will be especially targeted. That is where the Federal Liberals are taking us.

Cosmo Kramer
Cosmo Kramer

Posted in the wrong article. Sorry.

