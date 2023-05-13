AHStext line for Albertans with wildfire concerns

AHS said the text line provides important information to help people stay safe, plan ahead, and remain healthy during wildfires.

 Western Standard Photo

To help Albertans impacted by the wildfires, Alberta Health Services (AHS) said it is offering supports and resources including the ability to text the word ‘wildfire’ to 88111.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

Seems like AHS is departing way out of their expertise, unless they have actually set these fires... I still can't be mask free in an Alberta Hospital without being hassled, so when they can't even acknowledge masks are useless, I'm supposed to trust them about anything related to wildfires?

