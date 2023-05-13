To help Albertans impacted by the wildfires, Alberta Health Services (AHS) said it is offering supports and resources including the ability to text the word ‘wildfire’ to 88111.
AHS said the text line provides important information to help people stay safe, plan ahead, and remain healthy during wildfires.
“We want to provide information to Albertans in a variety of ways, increasing access to and connecting them to information they need, when the need it, regardless of where they are located,” said Carolyn Grolman, Executive Director of Health Link.
“This additional resource will help ensure instant accessibility of important wildfire information in a time when thousands of Albertans are displaced.”
By texting ‘wildfire’ to 88111, users can choose to receive text messages with information on a variety of topics including air quality, how to report a wildfire, resources for planning ahead, mental health supports, and the effects of wildfire smoke on health.
AHS said that Health Link also has wildfire information that is shared while on hold with 811. There is also a virtual hold feature that allows Albertans to request a call back instead of waiting.
"They will receive a call from a Health Link registered nurse as soon as their turn in the queue comes up," AHS stated.
In addition, Albertans can now also sign up for Text4Hope to receive free supportive text messages every day. To join, text HopeAB to 393939.
AHS said Text4Hope is an evidence-based tool supported by the Mental Health Foundation, in partnership with Calgary Health Foundation, the University Hospital Foundation, the Royal Alexandra Hospital Foundation, Alberta Cancer Foundation, Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation and the RBC Foundation.
“We know many people are struggling and as we have seen in the past, having immediate support is critical during times of stress,” said Dr. Vincent Agyapong, psychiatrist and founder of Text4Hope.
Mental addiction and mental health staff are also on the ground available to connect with Albertans evacuated throughout the province.
For immediate support, help is available 24/7 by calling the mental health helpline at 1-877-303-2642. Trained staff provide confidential service for support, information, and referrals to anyone experiencing mental health concerns.
“We know this is a stressful time and we are here to help,” said Dr. Nicholas Mitchell, Provincial Medical Director with AHS Addiction and Mental Health.
A toll-free indigenous support line, available in North and South Zone, is available by calling 1-844-944-4744. The support line is staffed by indigenous Health Link staff and available weekdays from noon to 8 p.m. Staff will answer callers’ questions, help them access culturally appropriate care and support and assist them with navigating the healthcare system.
(1) comment
Seems like AHS is departing way out of their expertise, unless they have actually set these fires... I still can't be mask free in an Alberta Hospital without being hassled, so when they can't even acknowledge masks are useless, I'm supposed to trust them about anything related to wildfires?
