AHS slices six from executive team

The Alberta Health Services (AHS) Board has altered senior leadership positions within the organization. “Members on the executive team and staff throughout Alberta Health Services come to work every day to make a positive contribution to the healthcare being offered to Albertans,” said AHS Board Chair Lyle Oberg in a Thursday press release. “I want to thank everyone for their commitment and efforts.”AHS said the people no longer in their roles are President and CEO Mauro Chies, Vice-President of Quality and Chief Medical Officer Francois Belanger, Vice-President of Corporate Services and Chief Financial Officer Colleen Purdy, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Tina Giesbrecht, Chief Strategy Officer Geoffrey Pradella, and Chief Program Officer, Capital Management Dean Olmstead. There is no word on what kind of severance package the leaving executives received.It added former AHS vice-president and chief operating officer, clinical operations and information technology Sean Chilton has been named acting president and CEO. It will continue to have a strong role as part of the refocused system. Under the new structure, its primary focus will be acute care.These new organizations will focus on governance, accountability and oversight for primary care, acute care, continuing care and mental health and addiction. Albertans will continue to access healthcare services where they receive their care during the system’s transition period and beyond.“We will be respectful and deliberate as we move forward in the transition,” said Oberg. The Alberta government said on November 8 it will reorient the healthcare system on Albertans to improve health outcomes for them and empower healthcare workers to deliver quality care. READ MORE: UPDATED: Alberta government to dismantle AHS, focus on more timely healthcare systems“Albertans deserve access to the healthcare they need, when and where they need it,” said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. “Healthcare workers move mountains for their patients every day.”