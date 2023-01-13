"This is a temporary measure and AHS is working to ensure local residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time. Nursing staff will remain on-site overnight providing care for long-term care residents."
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says it is committed to resuming full services at the Oyen Big Country Hospital emergency department "as soon as possible."
"The current temporary disruption is due to a lack of nursing staff," Executive Director of Issues Management and Communications at AHS Kerry Williamson said.
More than 500 people were in attendance along with AHS leadership.
"We acknowledge the temporary service disruption announced January 10 has caused concern in the community, and we are doing all we can to resume normal services, including aggressively recruiting nursing staff," Williamson said.
"We have met with the mayor and local stakeholders and we appreciate their support."
AHS, the Town of Oyen, the Special Areas and the MD of Acadia #34 have committed to continue working together, through this service disruption and beyond, noted Williamson.
"Through this collaboration we will regularly come together to foster and build upon what we already have in the community, maintain a sustainable workforce and keep the Big Country Hospital open and available to the communities within this region."
There was no date given when full services will resume.
