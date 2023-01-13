Ahs says it is working on getting the ER back up and running

"This is a temporary measure and AHS is working to ensure local residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time. Nursing staff will remain on-site overnight providing care for long-term care residents."

 Western Standard Photo

Alberta Health Services (AHS) says it is committed to resuming full services at the Oyen Big Country Hospital emergency department "as soon as possible."

"The current temporary disruption is due to a lack of nursing staff," Executive Director of Issues Management and Communications at AHS Kerry Williamson said.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Goose
Goose

Based.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.