Alberta

AHS warns about confirmed case of measles in Edmonton

A colourized electron transmission micrograph of measles virus particles.
A colourized electron transmission micrograph of measles virus particles.Courtesy CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Alberta Health Services
Health Link
Exposure
Case
Measles
Edmonton International Airport
Stollery Children's Hospital
Measles Vaccines
Immunization Records
Immunization Program

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news