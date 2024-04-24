AHS warns about confirmed case of measles in Edmonton

Alberta Health Services (AHS) confirmed a person with a lab-confirmed case of measles has been in public settings in Edmonton while infectious. People who were in the same locations as this person during the specified dates and times could have been exposed to measles, according to a Wednesday advisory. AHS said the first exposure location was the international arrivals and baggage claim area at the Edmonton International Airport on April 16. It added the exposure time was 3:20 to 6 p.m. The second exposure location was the Stollery Children’s Hospital Emergency Department on Saturday. The exposure time was from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Monday, AHS said the infected person went to 66th Medical Clinical and Pharmacy 66. It said the exposure times were between 12:15 and 3:30 p.m. While he was at Stollery on Saturday, he went back to it on Tuesday. The exposure time was from 4:40 to 9:33 a.m. Right now, it warned anyone who attended these locations at these times who was born in or after 1970 and has less than two documented doses of a measles vaccine is at risk for developing measles. It said exposed people born in or after 1970 who have received fewer than two doses of the measles vaccine, who are pregnant, under one year old, or have a weakened immune system are at greater risk and should contact Health Link at 1-877-720-0707, as they might be eligible for medication to prevent it. It encouraged anyone who attended these locations at these times to review their immunization records and monitor themselves for symptoms of measles.If people develop symptoms of measles, it advised them to stay home and call Health Link at 811 before visiting any healthcare facility or provider.Symptoms of measles include a fever of 38.3C or higher; a cough, runny nose and/or red eyes; and a red blotchy rash that appears three to seven days after the fever starts, beginning behind the ears and on the face and spreading down the body and to the arms and legs.Measles is a contagious disease and is spread easily through the air. There is no treatment for measles, but it can be prevented through immunization.In Alberta, measles vaccines are offered free of charge through the provincial immunization program. Children in Alberta often receive their first dose of the measles vaccine at one years old, and their second dose at one-and-a-half years old. Anyone uncertain of their immunization history or their child’s immunization history can text vaccine record to 88111, call Health Link at 811 or their local public health office. However, anyone who is not up to date for their recommended vaccines can receive them by booking an appointment with a public health centre.