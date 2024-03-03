The Western Standard directed Copy.ai to provide the most famous person associated with each Canadian province and territory. “Please note that this list is not exhaustive, and there are many other famous individuals from each province and territory in Canada,” said Copy.ai in a statement.Since artificial intelligence is imperfect, Copy.ai said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was the most famous person associated with Alberta. .The Western Standard directed Copy.ai to provide the goofiest roadside attractions in each Canadian province and territory in January. READ MORE: AI determines funniest roadside attraction by Canadian province, territory“These roadside attractions are known for their uniqueness and entertaining qualities,” it said. “Enjoy exploring them!”