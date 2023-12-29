The Western Standard directed Copy.ai to provide the best places to live in each Canadian province and territory. “Please note that these suggestions are based on general impressions and recommendations,” said Copy.ai in a statement. While the Western Standard received answers, it took Copy.ai a few attempts to provide them, as it did not want to violate its policies about subjectivity. .The Western Standard asked Copy.ai to provide the most amusing town name in each Canadian province and territory on November 18. READ MORE: AI determines the funniest-sounding town name in each Canadian province“Please note that humour can be subjective, and these names are purely for amusement,” it said. While the Western Standard wanted it to provide the most lewd-sounding town names, it refused to do so, as it would violate its policies.