AI determines what every Canadian premier looks like

The Western Standard directed Canva Magic Media to create images of all Canadian premiers. These images were produced out of entertainment and curiosity. The following images indicate the biases and stereotypes with artificial intelligence models and should be regarded as hypotheticals..The Western Standard asked Canva Magic Media to produce images of some Canadian politicians as superheroes on January 27. READ MORE: AI determines what various Canadian politicians look like as superheroesWhile Canva Magic Media made most of the images the Western Standard requested, it would not do one of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a superhero, as it would violate its policies. The images indicated the biases and stereotypes with AI models and should be seen as hypotheticals.