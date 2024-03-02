AI determines what some Canadian politicians look like as cave people

The Western Standard directed Canva Magic Media to develop images of certain Canadian politicians as cave people. While Canva Magic Media produced most of the images the Western Standard asked for, it produced inaccurate ones of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier, showing them standing in caves wearing business clothing. The following images indicate the biases and stereotypes with artificial intelligence models and should be viewed as samples. .The Western Standard directed Canva Magic Media to develop images of certain Canadian politicians as vikings in January. READ MORE: AI determines what various Canadian politicians look like as vikingsWhile Canva Magic Media produced most of the images the Western Standard asked it to, it would not do one of Trudeau as a viking, as it would violate its policies. The images indicated the biases and stereotypes with AI models and should be regarded as hypotheticals.