The Western Standard asked Canva Magic Media to produce images of certain Canadian politicians as football players to celebrate the Super Bowl happening on Sunday. While Canva Magic Media produced most of the images the Western Standard asked it to, it would not do one of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a football player, as it would violate its policies. The following images indicate the biases and stereotypes of artificial intelligence models and should not be viewed as perfect. .The Western Standard directed Canva Magic Media to develop images of certain Canadian politicians as vikings on January 21. READ MORE: AI determines what various Canadian politicians look like as vikingsWhile Canva Magic Media produced most of the images the Western Standard asked it to, it would not do one of Trudeau as a viking, as it would violate its policies. The images indicated the biases and stereotypes with AI models and should be regarded as hypotheticals.