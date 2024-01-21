AI determines what various Canadian politicians look like as vikings

The Western Standard directed Canva Magic Media to develop images of certain Canadian politicians as vikings. While Canva Magic Media produced most of the images the Western Standard asked it to, it would not do one of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a viking, as it would violate its policies. The following images indicate the biases and stereotypes with artificial intelligence models and should be regarded as hypotheticals..The Western Standard asked Canva Magic Media to develop images of various Canadian politicians in November. READ MORE: AI determines what various Canadian politicians look likeWhile Canva Magic Media made most of the images the Western Standard asked it to, it would not produce one of Trudeau, as it would violate its policies.The images indicated the biases and stereotypes with AI models and should not be treated as the proper images of people.