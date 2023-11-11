AI determines what various Canadian politicians look like

The Western Standard asked Canva Magic Media to develop images of certain Canadian politicians.While Canva Magic Media made most of the images the Western Standard asked it to, it would not produce one of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as it would violate its policies. The following images indicate the biases and stereotypes with artificial intelligence models and should not be treated as the proper images of people..The Western Standard directed the Imagine AI Art Generator to create images of the average voter of various Canadian political parties in August. READ MORE: AI determines what the typical voter for Canadian political parties looks likeThese images were created out of entertainment and curiosity. The images indicated the biases and stereotypes with AI models and should not be considered as complete visuals of people.