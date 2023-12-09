AI determines what various Canadian tourist sites look like

The Western Standard asked Canva Magic Media to create images of certain Canadian tourist attractions. The following images were developed to see how Canva Magic Media would display these tourist attractions. These images reflect the biases and stereotypes with artificial intelligence models and should be considered as hypotheticals..The Western Standard asked Canva Magic Media to produce images of various Alberta municipalities based on the name of each of them on December 2. READ MORE: AI determines what various Alberta municipalities look likeThe images were developed to see what it thought of certain Alberta municipalities. These images reflected the biases and stereotypes with AI models and should not be viewed as perfect.