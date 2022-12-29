Guns found by EPS during traffic stop

A search of the vehicle following the arrest also located a firearm and other weapons.

 EPS file photo

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) arrested four men following multiple incidents in west and northwest Edmonton.

On December 8, police responded to a reported weapons complaint in the area of 121 Street and 106 Avenue. It was reported a man was approached by an SUV with four occupants who pointed firearms at him. The vehicle then drove away westbound toward 124 Street.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.