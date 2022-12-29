The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) arrested four men following multiple incidents in west and northwest Edmonton.
On December 8, police responded to a reported weapons complaint in the area of 121 Street and 106 Avenue. It was reported a man was approached by an SUV with four occupants who pointed firearms at him. The vehicle then drove away westbound toward 124 Street.
Around 9:30 p.m. the same evening, police were called to a reported personal robbery in the area of 109 Avenue and 121 Street. Police heard a man pulled his vehicle into his driveway when an SUV pulled in behind him and three of the vehicle’s four occupants approached him.
The males were reportedly pointing firearms and demanding money. The man complied and was then struck with a firearm before the suspects fled the scene. He reported a minor injury and EMS was not required.
Around two hours later at 11:25 p.m., police were called regarding an impaired driver in the area of 126 Street and 152 Avenue. Police located the reported SUV and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. Air 1 began following the SUV, which collided with a parked vehicle moments later in the area of 152 Avenue and 114 Street.
All four occupants fled the vehicle on foot with two of the suspects fleeing north and two fleeing south. With the assistance of Police Service Dogs (PSDs) Finn and Ducco, Air 1and numerous patrol members, all four suspects were taken into custody without incident and additional evidence was recovered.
A search of the vehicle following the arrest also located a firearm and other weapons.
Investigators have since determined all three incidents are linked and four males: Lucius Auger, 32, Brayden Brochu, 18, Freddy Yellowknee, 19, and Bo Tomkins, 30, were charged with prohibited weapons in a vehicle, possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized, possession of a prohibited firearm and breach of conditions.
Tomkins is also facing additional charges of flight from peace officer, dangerous operation of a vehicle and failing to stop after an accident.
The weapons complaint and personal robbery remain under investigation at this time.
“Thanks to the collaborative efforts of our patrol members, Air 1 and two K-9 teams were able to quickly apprehend these suspects,” said Sgt. Jim Pennie with the EPS Flight Operations Unit.
“As their behavior was escalating with each incident, we are pleased that quick thinking and teamwork likely prevented further incidents and injury to the public.”
