Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Calgarians hoping for a Hawaiian vacay this holiday season may want to change plans — or find an alternate route across the ocean — after Air Canada eliminated routes to sun destinations this winter, due to a lack of pilots.
The airline confirmed on Wednesday, that it has cancelled half a dozen Calgary routes to Los Angeles, Cancun, Frankfurt, Halifax and even Ottawa after Halloween, the unofficial start of the holiday season.
It’s all a part of a plan to “improve the overall stability of the carrier,” it said in a statement.
"We apologize for the impact on customers on affected routes, who will be offered alternate travel options, including re-routing over other airports, or a full refund.”
The Montreal-based company said the cancellations would not result in any layoffs. Rather, it blamed the move on an industry-wide shortage of pilots along with what it says are “resource pressures” resulting in delays across the supply chain for pilots, planes, parts and even maintenance schedules.
"Additional constraints are arising from challenges in the overall supply-chain in the complex aviation environment, including in maintenance parts supply chains, sometimes resulting in delays to return aircraft to service,” it added.
“This has led to a review of the network schedule to ensure resources are deployed most efficiently and productively against these current, ongoing industry considerations.”
Despite the rerouting, Air Canada said it is increasing its overall capacity by 12% this winter compared to last year.
The nation’s flagship carrier said it remains committed to Western Canada and Calgary in particular. But now those flights will be rerouted through Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.
(2) comments
"due to a lack of pilots." ? ? ?
And what caused the Pilot Shortage?
Insane VAX Mandates . . . of course many of the Pilots didn't remain out of work long . . . guess who the Davos Crowd hired to fly their Private Jets? Un-Vaxed was a requirement . . . what do they know that You & the Media don't?
THIS . . . . .
6th Pilot incapacitation in 2 weeks, 3 pilot deaths
Aug.17, 2023 - IndiGo Flight (NAG-PNQ) Nagpur to Pune, India, pilot 40 year old Manoj Subramanium died after collapsing at the boarding gate, about to board.
Aug.16, 2023 - Qatar Airways Flight QR579 (DEL-DOH) Delhi to Doha, Qatar, 51 year old pilot collapsed as a passenger inflight and died, plane diverted to Dubai.
Aug.14, 2023 - LATAM Flight LA505 (MIA-SCL) Miami to Santiago, Chile - 2 hours into 8hr flight, 56 year old Captain Ivan Andaur collapsed and died in the lavatory - plane diverted to Panama City!
Aug.9, 2023 - United Airlines UAL1309 (SRQ-EWR) Sarasota to Newark, pilot had a heart attack and lost consciousness in flight
Aug.7, 2023 - TigerAIR Flight IT237 (CTS-TPE) Sapporo to Taipei, copilot had a medical emergency after landing plane in Taipei
https://makismd.substack.com/p/pilot-incapacitation-us-army-aviation?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1385328&post_id=136358452&isFreemail=true&utm_medium=email
Meanwhile Greater Edmonton with a population of approximately 1.5 million cannot get a direct flight to the UK and most of Europe, unless going through Calgary or elsewhere. Something clearly doesn't work at YEG.
