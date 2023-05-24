Pipeline protesters

Anti-Kinder Morgan pipeline protestors

The UCP alleged Airdrie-Cochrane NDP candidate Shaun Fluker supported the federal government against Alberta’s Supreme Court challenge of Bill C-69 — the so-called ‘no more pipelines act’ — at hearings in Ottawa in March.

Shaun Fluker

Shaun Fluker, NDP candidate for Airdrie-Cochrane.

In fact, he did more than that and argued in favour of it, according to legal filings from the Supreme Court itself. 

Peter Guthrie

UCP Airdrie-Cochrane candidate Peter Guthrie.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.