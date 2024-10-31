Alberta addictions minister says Calgary keeping status quo with safe consumption site

Alberta Mental Health and Addictions Minister Dan Williams said Calgary city council “was given a straightforward opportunity to weigh in on the future of the drug consumption site.” Instead, Calgary city council voted to keep the safe consumption site at the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre (SMCHC). “Despite my offer to make changes to services with local input, council’s vote has made it clear they support the status quo,” said Williams in a Thursday statement. Williams was commenting on Calgary city council voting on Wednesday to not to ask the Alberta government to make a decision on the safe consumption site at the SMCHC. It voted 9-5 to defeat the motion, with Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek voting to not write a letter to the Alberta government to support closing it down. “This is not our jurisdiction,” said Gondek to CityNews Calgary. A petition to stop a safe consumption and injection site by Old Strathcona residents in Edmonton failed in 2023..Old Strathcona residents in Edmonton oppose safe injection site in their neighbourhood, city says yes.The City of Edmonton said it was going along with its plan to open the safe consumption and injection site..“We are a community group opposing plans to build a drug consumption site or as Boyle Street would phrase it, ‘health hub,’ in the vibrant community of 81st Ave. in Old Strathcona, Edmonton,” said Scona Concerned Citizens.