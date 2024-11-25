Alberta

Alberta addictions minister says feds’ drug policies led to 350 gangs trafficking fentanyl

Dan Williams
Dan Williams Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
House Of Commons
Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Canadian Government
Ableg
Dan Williams
Drug Traffickers
Gangs
Consequences
Drug Policies
Fentanyl Trafficking
Legal Framework
Fentanyl Producer

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news