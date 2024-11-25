Alberta addictions minister says feds’ drug policies led to 350 gangs trafficking fentanyl

Alberta Mental Health and Addictions Minister Dan Williams said the federal government is reaping what it sowed with its drug policies amid at least 350 gangs in Canada trafficking fentanyl. Williams alleged the Canadian government “is responsible for the legal framework and the cultural policies that we’ve come into.” “Alberta has rejected the idea that producing harm through decriminalization, unsafe supply, and drug consumption sites on every street corner will solve the problem,” said Williams at a Monday press scrum. “The solution to this crisis is more recovery, not more drugs.” A Canadian government memo revealed on Saturday Canada has become a significant producer and exporter of fentanyl, with more than 350 organized crime groups involved in its illegal production and distribution..At least 350 gangs in Canada are trafficking fentanyl \n.The memo — prepared for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ahead of a January meeting with British Columbia Premier David Eby — highlighted the alarming growth of domestic fentanyl production using precursor chemicals primarily sourced from China.“Synthetic drugs are increasingly being produced in Canada using precursor chemicals largely sourced from China,” said the Canadian government. Williams followed up by saying Canada needs serious consequences for drug traffickers profiting off of vulnerable people. “We also need to have a cultural setting that doesn’t encourage more drug use,” he said. “I mean some ideas are so stupid you have to be a Trudeau cabinet minister to think that they’re going to help.” In this case, he said having more drug addiction and more drugs on the street to address a crisis “is beyond sanity, and I think that the federal Trudeau Liberals need to call an election so we can put their most insane, radical policies to the test and see what the electors want.” The House of Commons voted 210-117 on Friday to endorse a recommendation to decriminalize possession of heroin, cocaine, and all other illegal drugs nationwide. .Liberals, NDP support nationwide hard drug decriminalization .This result came with little comment during a flurry of House of Commons votes on committee reports. The House of Commons Public Safety Committee recommended the Canadian government decriminalize simple possession of all illicit drugs.