Alberta advocacy group leads formation of National Committee on Childcare Reform

The Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs (AACE) announced it was involved in forming the National Committee on Childcare Reform (NCCR). By creating the NCCR, the AACE said it will bring together childcare operators from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Nova Scotia, with plans for continued expansion in other provinces. It aims to provide a united voice on common issues faced by them across Canada. “We've heard countless times from childcare operators in every province across Canada that there are many issues with how the $10/day childcare system has been rolled out,” said AACE Chair Krystal Churcher in a press release. “Operators are very concerned with their ability to continue providing high-quality childcare over the long term if something doesn't change.”The AACE said the NCCR’s primary focus is to advocate for changes to the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Childcare program, ensuring childcare remains within provincial jurisdiction. In response, it said it proposes changes to the funding model, recommending the Canadian government provide envelope funding to provinces to support high-quality childcare. Churcher pointed out Canadian childcare operators “believe in the concept of affordable childcare and appreciate the Government of Canada's funding support.”“However, as long as the federal government continues to impose restrictions on how provinces should implement this funding, the program will ultimately fail,” said Churcher.“Provinces need the flexibility to roll out affordable childcare programs that align with the needs of parents and respect provincial jurisdiction.”Since the $10 per day childcare program was rolled out, childcare operators have been meeting with government officials across Canada. They have heard from provincial representatives their hands are tied due to policies imposed by the Canadian government. The AACE said the NCCR will hold formal, regularly-scheduled monthly meetings. Additionally, it said it will work towards gaining support for a national petition signed by various childcare stakeholders across Canada to create envelope funding for provinces. The NCCR has agreed on several actions over the coming months to raise awareness of the challenges faced by thousands of childcare providers and the millions of parents and families on waitlists due to the Canadian government's rollout of the $10 per day childcare program.Churcher concluded by saying the AACE will “consistently hear that it’s the federal government's rules around childcare funding that are at the core of all challenges faced by the industry across Canada.”“If the Government of Canada is serious about wanting to see affordable, accessible childcare across the country, they should provide the provinces with the funding and get out of the way,” she said. The AACE voiced concerns about the provincial government’s ability to implement the $10 per day daycare program in a way respecting the industry in June. READ MORE: Advocacy group raises concerns about Alberta government implementing $10 per day childcareIt has made its concerns public following a town hall meeting between the Alberta government and childcare operators, where it announced plans to send a survey to them to understand the cost of running childcare centres. Operators were informed affordability grant payments could be withheld if they did not comply with the order to complete the survey.“Our association has been quiet for the past several months, but we feel the need to speak up following a town hall between industry operators and the government,” said Churcher.