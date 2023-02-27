Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says a deal in principle with the federal government in Ottawa is a productive first step to improving healthcare in the province.
"Improving healthcare in Alberta is one of our government's top priorities and this agreement in principle will support our efforts to deliver on our commitment to Albertans," Smith said.
"We are leading the country in healthcare reform and are focused on ensuring Albertans can access world-class care when and where they need it. This is a productive first step and I look forward to continued discussions with the Government of Canada on how we can achieve longer-term sustainable funding."
On February 7, the Liberals announced an investment of $198.6 billion over 10 years, including $46.2 billion in new funding for provinces and territories to improve healthcare services for Canadians.
This funding includes an immediate, unconditional $2 billion Canada Health Transfer (CHT) top-up to address immediate pressures on the healthcare system.
On Monday, Alberta announced it is taking the next step by announcing an agreement in principle for a shared plan that will invest $24.18 billion in federal funding over 10 years in the province, including $2.92 billion for a new bilateral agreement focusing on the shared healthcare priorities and $233 million through the immediate, one-time CHT top-up to address urgent needs, especially in pediatric hospitals and emergency rooms, and long wait times for surgeries.
This will further help provide Albertans with improvements in healthcare that includes:
-Access to high-quality family health services when they need them, including in rural and remote areas, and for underserved communities.
-A resilient and supported health workforce that provides them with high-quality, effective, and safe healthcare services.
-Access to timely, equitable, and quality mental health, substance use and addictions services.
-Access to their electronic health information that is shared between the health professionals they consult.
By reaching an agreement in principle, Canada and Alberta are committing to the plan laid out on February 7, which includes shared commitments to collect, use and share depersonalized health information and to inform Canadians of their progress with key common headline indicators.
Work will now begin on a bilateral agreement based on an initial 3-year action plan that will detail targets, timelines and additional common indicators related to shared health priorities in each jurisdiction.
As part of this collaborative health plan, Canada will work with Alberta to streamline foreign credential recognition for internationally educated health professionals and advance labour mobility for key health professionals.
Furthermore, the province has committed to an integrated, inclusive approach to investments in health service teams, the health workforce, and data and digital tools that will help to meet the health and mental health needs of Canadians.
"Like all other provinces across the country, Alberta has been faced with significant healthcare challenges. We have already made significant steps in addressing these challenges by increasing system capacity, recruiting and hiring more healthcare workers and implementing changes to improve the system," Alberta Minister of Health Jason Copping said.
"I look forward to working with the federal government to develop the details for implementation in the areas of shared interest so we can achieve better health outcomes for all Albertans."
(7) comments
If we were independent we would have plenty of money for healthcare, and we would not be bending to Trudeau to get a little bit of our own money back. Way to stand up for Albertans Danielle, you are no different then Kenny.
Dear Premiere Smith, when will you be releasing the complete medical records if the entire UCP government to Alberta citizens, depersonalized of course? Surely if you are releasing all of our records to the Trudeau/Singh government, surely you don't object to our access of your own? We eagerly await searching for any information.
I have no trust in the Feds use of any personal digital data. Their ineptitude and contempt for Albertans has been demonstrated repeatedly. Disappointed. Why can't we simply tell the Feds to pound sand and use our budget surplus to do what we need to do instead of vacillating with the Eastern Mafia.
So the deal in principle is committing to the plan that Trudeau laid out on February 7, "which includes shared commitments to collect, use and share depersonalized health information and to inform Canadians of their progress with key common headline indicators".
Please correct me if I am wrong but did Danielle just cave to Castreau? It says committing to the plan laid out on February 7 although it says the information it is sharing is depersonalized. Why does Canada need the health information of Albertans? They never needed it before? This is not their jurisdiction. After people calm down and forget it will not take much to personalize this information so Castreau's globalist handlers achieve a milestone with digital ID implementation.
Were we sold out? Should we be worried? Angry?
Cosmo Excellent points! Depersonalized today , tomorrow, well who knows. I sure hope Mr. Moe tells Mr. Trudeau to shove the money. To your point Ottawa does not need any of Saskatchewan's data, nor Alberta but I guess that is up to Albertans to explain to Mrs. Smith.
Exactly, are they just slowly submerging us into hot water so we get used to it? I dont really like this at all. Why do we have to go through extorsion to keep our tax dollars? And, most importantly, are we being lied to?
Lets all contact our MLA's.... see who gets an answer.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.