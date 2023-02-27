smithsideshot

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

 Arthur C. Green/ Western Standard

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says a deal in principle with the federal government in Ottawa is a productive first step to improving healthcare in the province.

"Improving healthcare in Alberta is one of our government's top priorities and this agreement in principle will support our efforts to deliver on our commitment to Albertans," Smith said.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

Teresa Gregus
Teresa Gregus

If we were independent we would have plenty of money for healthcare, and we would not be bending to Trudeau to get a little bit of our own money back. Way to stand up for Albertans Danielle, you are no different then Kenny.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Dear Premiere Smith, when will you be releasing the complete medical records if the entire UCP government to Alberta citizens, depersonalized of course? Surely if you are releasing all of our records to the Trudeau/Singh government, surely you don't object to our access of your own? We eagerly await searching for any information.

Report Add Reply
guest356
guest356

I have no trust in the Feds use of any personal digital data. Their ineptitude and contempt for Albertans has been demonstrated repeatedly. Disappointed. Why can't we simply tell the Feds to pound sand and use our budget surplus to do what we need to do instead of vacillating with the Eastern Mafia.

Report Add Reply
Cosmo Kramer
Cosmo Kramer

So the deal in principle is committing to the plan that Trudeau laid out on February 7, "which includes shared commitments to collect, use and share depersonalized health information and to inform Canadians of their progress with key common headline indicators".

Please correct me if I am wrong but did Danielle just cave to Castreau? It says committing to the plan laid out on February 7 although it says the information it is sharing is depersonalized. Why does Canada need the health information of Albertans? They never needed it before? This is not their jurisdiction. After people calm down and forget it will not take much to personalize this information so Castreau's globalist handlers achieve a milestone with digital ID implementation.

Were we sold out? Should we be worried? Angry?

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

Cosmo Excellent points! Depersonalized today , tomorrow, well who knows. I sure hope Mr. Moe tells Mr. Trudeau to shove the money. To your point Ottawa does not need any of Saskatchewan's data, nor Alberta but I guess that is up to Albertans to explain to Mrs. Smith.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Exactly, are they just slowly submerging us into hot water so we get used to it? I dont really like this at all. Why do we have to go through extorsion to keep our tax dollars? And, most importantly, are we being lied to?

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Lets all contact our MLA's.... see who gets an answer.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.